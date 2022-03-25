Woman found dead outside north Tulsa home

Watch
Tulsa police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the front porch near 61st Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 25, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the front porch near 61st Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday.

Officers say the woman's body shows signs of trauma. They are investigating it as a possible homicide.

We'll have more details as they become available.

