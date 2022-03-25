Woman found dead outside north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the front porch near 61st Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday.
Officers say the woman's body shows signs of trauma. They are investigating it as a possible homicide.
We'll have more details as they become available.
Trending Stories:
- OK Senate votes down Oklahoma Empowerment Act
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- 2 News gets an inside look at the SV Seeker and updates to come
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa doctor returns home after helping in Ukraine
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter