Wonderful weekend weather

TULSA, OKLA- — Another enjoyable day with highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Pleasant evening with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

A warming trend is expected across the area starting tomorrow and into the first half of the work week.

Highs tomorrow afternoon in the upper 70s.

Low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. We could tie or break records both days. Becoming windy on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. That front could ignite a few strong to severe storms in far eastern Oklahoma later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

That front will knock highs down to the low 50s on Wednesday with morning lows in the mid 30s.

Have a great weekend!

