Wonderful Wednesday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — After a seasonably cold morning, we’ll enjoy a gorgeous Wednesday with sunshine and highs near 60. Outdoor plans are a go! South wins will keep temps in the low/mid 40s tonight.

Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest of the week with highs well into the 60s. I would not be surprised if someone hit 70. The downside to Thursday’s forecast will be the wind…gusts out of the south could be over 30mph.

Increasing moisture will mean more clouds on Friday, keeping temps in the low to mid 60s. As a cold front approaches from the west Friday night, we’ll add a chance of showers and storms, especially east. There may be a small window for a few strong storms as well before the front sweeps through and chills us down.

Behind the front, Saturday looks colder with highs in the 40s and gusty northwest winds. Data is less aggressive with wrap-around rain on Saturday, but we'll keep the clouds and hold on to a slight chance of a few showers. Skies will clear out for Sunday with seasonably cool to chilly temps.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

