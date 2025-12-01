Wintry Mix Monday Morning

** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 12 PM FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF I-40 **

Starting off December with wintry mix in the area. A mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain. Take extra precautions as you head outside. Temperatures near or below freezing across eastern Oklahoma. We could see some snow later this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s and calm winds.

High pressure system builds in Tuesday, this means dry weather and lots of sunshine. Morning lows in the low 20s with highs in the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday with lows around 32° and then afternoon highs near 50°. Another cold front will push through later in the day.

That front drops lows to the low 20s by Thursday morning, then highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a light wintry mix again later in the day, overnight, into early Friday morning.

Lows Friday morning near 30° and then daytime highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies

Over the weekend, yet another cold front looks like it will cross Green Country. On Saturday, partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s and then highs in the mid 50s thanks to a healthy south wind.

After the frontal passage on Sunday, lows around freezing and then highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for precip.

