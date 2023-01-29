Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon

TULSA, OKLA- — A much colder air mass has returned this morning with temperatures continuing to fall behind the front.

We're starting off in the 30s this morning then falling into the 20s by the afternoon with feels like temps in the teens.

Make sure to have the heavy coat and dress in layers if you're having to get out at any point today.

In addition to the cold temps, there's some patchy freezing drizzle possible this morning and again this evening. For now, there's a Winter Weather Advisory for Tulsa County and areas north and east until noon.

Be careful and use caution when traveling for isolated slick spots on area roadways due to light icing, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Chilly evening with overnight lows in the teens.

The cold continues into much of the upcoming week with temperatures remaining below freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

We will also have multiple rounds of wintry precipitation possible tomorrow through Thursday.

Back to dry conditions Friday into next weekend. Highs in the 50s to near 60° next weekend.

