Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Wednesday morning

TULSA, Okla — A very tricky temperature and snowfall forecast with this system. Rain will move in this morning and for your lunch plans. By late afternoon, a rain/snow mix will move in, possibly a changeover to all snow near/south of I-44. As temps drop, we will all changeover to snow by this evening.

Areas south of I-44 will have the best shot at 3" to 6" of snow. Current thinking is about 2" to 5" of snow for most of the Tulsa metro, and 1" to 3" of snow in northwest parts of the region. Locally higher amounts will be possible depending on where some of the heaviest bands line up. Snow moves out early Wednesday morning.

Roads will become slick and snow covered as the snow falls, but thankfully after the snow moves out, the warm ground will quickly improve travel conditions. The drive home this evening may be difficult for those that see the changeover to snow first, but I am not expecting major problems for the Wednesday morning drive with what will mostly be wet roads.

Chilly temps will remain on Wednesday, but we should warm back into the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will arrive early Sunday bring a chance for showers or even some light wintry weather in the morning along with chillier temps.

