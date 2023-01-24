Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Wednesday morning

Rain moves in this morning, eventually changes to snow by this evening
Rain will mix with snow by this afternoon, eventually changing over to snow by late afternoon and evening. Accumulations likely.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 08:09:14-05

TULSA, Okla — A very tricky temperature and snowfall forecast with this system. Rain will move in this morning and for your lunch plans. By late afternoon, a rain/snow mix will move in, possibly a changeover to all snow near/south of I-44. As temps drop, we will all changeover to snow by this evening.

Areas south of I-44 will have the best shot at 3" to 6" of snow. Current thinking is about 2" to 5" of snow for most of the Tulsa metro, and 1" to 3" of snow in northwest parts of the region. Locally higher amounts will be possible depending on where some of the heaviest bands line up. Snow moves out early Wednesday morning.

Roads will become slick and snow covered as the snow falls, but thankfully after the snow moves out, the warm ground will quickly improve travel conditions. The drive home this evening may be difficult for those that see the changeover to snow first, but I am not expecting major problems for the Wednesday morning drive with what will mostly be wet roads.

Chilly temps will remain on Wednesday, but we should warm back into the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will arrive early Sunday bring a chance for showers or even some light wintry weather in the morning along with chillier temps.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018