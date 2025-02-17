Winter Storm Warning Tuesday

*** WINTER STORM WARNING FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM WEDNESDAY

*** EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR MOST OF GREEN COUNTRY FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 12 PM THURSDAY

Get out and enjoy your Monday to run any last minute errands! Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s with calm southeast winds and increasing clouds.

An Arctic front will blow through on Tuesday dropping temperatures during the day into the 20s. Precipitation will overspread the area beginning early in the morning (probably around 6 am or so). However, high resolution data is suggesting we will have areas of rain, freezing rain, and sleet from around Highway 412 (including Tulsa) and to the south for several hours before everything changes to snow later in the day and Tuesday night. The snow will exit the region probably around midnight or so Tuesday night.

Depending how long the ice sticks around (freezing rain and sleet) will likely impact snow totals. If it takes longer for the snow to show up, then accumulations will be lighter from about Highway 412 and to the south. If the snow shows up pretty quickly after a touch of freezing rain and sleet, then amounts will be greater.

We also expect there to be gusty northeast winds up to around 30 mph as the Arctic front blows in Tuesday, so look for blowing and drifting snow.

Wind chills will plummet to below 0° starting Tuesday night and we will have below 0° wind chills on and off through Friday morning. Temperatures might not be above freezing until Saturday afternoon.

