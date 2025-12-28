Winter Returns Today

**WIND ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA UNTIL 9 PM SUNDAY**

No longer tracking record heat as a strong cold front moves in today. Look for dropping temperatures along with gusty northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Very limited rain chances, most will be dry.

Temperatures drop below freezing Monday morning in the low 20s. Wind chills in the single digits and teens for our area so make sure you bundle up! Afternoon highs at 36° with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Lows around 20° Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and lighter winds.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday to close out 2025. Lows around 30° with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures look to stay in the low 40s but wind chill values in the upper 30s for any New Year's Eve plans.

For the start of 2026, lows in the mid 30s with highs in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies and northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Temperatures return above average into the low 60s for next weekend.

Stay warm and safe this week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

