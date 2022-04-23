Windy April Weather Continues

TULSA, OKLA- — ***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT***

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

Warm, cloudy and windy this Saturday morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s and likely to top off near 80 degrees this afternoon. South winds gusting upward of 40 to 45 mph.

A few isolated showers early with an increasing chance of strong to severe storms this evening and possibly continuing overnight. All modes of severe weather possible including hail, wind, and an isolated tornado or two.

The showers and storms will continue in waves on Sunday, with SE Oklahoma getting possibly a few inches of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll dry out on Monday with highs in the 60s.

Mostly sunny by Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s on Tuesday and then mid 70s on Wednesday.

Highs in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday with a chance for showers.

