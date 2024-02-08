Windy and warm Thursday ahead

TULSA, Okla — Expect more sunshine Thursday with a southwest breeze producing gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Despite recent rainfall, vegetation is dormant so the grass fire risk will have to be monitored as humidity levels drop this afternoon. Look for highs in the low 70s!

Lows tonight will cool back into the mid 40s. Friday looks pleasant with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Leaving a small chance of an isolated shower.

A cool down is expected into the weekend, and confidence is high we’ll see rain Sunday as a storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains. Rain may arrive by Saturday afternoon south of I-40, then spread across the rest of the region Saturday night into Sunday.

Newer data suggests the storm track and temperature profile of the atmosphere may be favorable for rain to mix with or even change to snow late Sunday into early Monday. While it’s still a few days away, a wet/slushy accumulation can not be ruled out if it plays out just right. Stay tuned as we'll be updating the specifics as confidence increases one way or the other.

High temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday to low 40s Sunday. We’ll clear out and warm back up by the middle of next week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

