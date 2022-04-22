Windy and Warm Friday

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma wind isn't going anywhere today. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening along and north of I-44, including Tulsa. Other than the wind, not a bad day with a mix of clouds and sun and highs reaching the low/mid 80s.

The wind remains Saturday ahead of a cold front. Most of the day will be dry, but by Saturday evening and night, the chance for storms and even severe weather will increase. As the front moves through, storm chances will linger into Sunday. Some of us could see heavy rain with widespread 1"-3" rainfall totals looking possible south of I-44. We'll continue to fine tune this as we get closer.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front Sunday as well with highs holding in the 60s. Clouds should clear on Monday with a nice stretch of weather and a warm up into the middle of next week.

