Windy and mild Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats today as a strong south breeze will gust between 30 and 40 mph this afternoon. Mild air will be carried north with the wind, so temps do get a nice boost for your outdoor plans. Highs in the mid 60s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday bringing a chance of rain and storms. We'll have some showers around in the morning, but latest data has the front arriving in northwest parts of Green Country by noon. In Tulsa, the front should arrive between 1-3pm, and sweeping through SE Oklahoma by 8-9pm. With this timing, the highest severe threat will mostly remain south of Tulsa in the afternoon/evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concern with any storms that develop, but there will be a low tornado threat south of I-40 as well.

Be prepared for a sharp temperature drop after the front sweeps through! We'll likely reach the 60s ahead of the front, but fall into the 40s/50s quickly behind it!

Friday and the weekend will be dry and chilly for the time of year. Highs in the 40s are expected with lows below freezing Friday morning and well into the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning! Get the coats and sweaters ready!

