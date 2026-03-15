Wind gusts of 45-60 mph Sunday with dropping temperatures

***WIND ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA ON SUNDAY***

***HIGH WIND WARNING FOR CHAUTAUQUA AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN KANSAS ON SUNDAY***

Temperatures in the 60s to near 70° early to the middle part of Sunday morning with gusty winds. Then a cold front will move through switching the winds to out of the northwest. Temperatures will drop, probably ending up in the mid 40s by 5pm. Northwest gusts 50-55 mph. Some isolated spots nearing 60 mph. The front could also kick up an isolated strong to severe storm very late morning and into the early afternoon in far eastern Oklahoma. Wind and hail will be the main threats. The highest chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday will be east into Missouri and Arkansas.

Then the low Monday morning down to 23°. We'll be around the record low of 22° from 1962. The wind chill drops to 9° early in the morning. Early morning wind chills area-wide will be in the single digits and teens. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15-20 mph.

Another hard freeze for Tuesday morning with the forecast being 25°. Wind chills near 20°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high into the low 60s. South winds 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid/upper 70s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Low 50s to start Thursday and then daytime highs in the low/mid 80s. Mostly sunny.

We'll start Friday in the mid 50s and then upper 80s. Another mostly sunny day.

Warm temperatures are expected to remain into the weekend with highs well into the 80s, perhaps pushing 90F in a few spots!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

