Wind Chill Advisory this Evening

TULSA, OKLA- — Another blast of cold arctic air will make its way south through the area today. This will bring us bitterly cold air and gusty north winds up to 25 mph with a few flurries possible. High temps will struggle to reach the 20s with feels like temps around zero.

The dangerous cold arrives this evening with temperatures and wind chill values rapidly falling. Overnight lows ranging from zero to 5 degrees with feels like temps 10 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening until noon tomorrow.

For Sunday into Monday, afternoon highs likely remain in the teens with overnight lows around zero. Breezy north winds continuing with a Wind Chill Watch in effect for this time period with feels like temps as low as 20 below zero.

Some accumulating snow potential will also be possible tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon and evening with some lingering showers into early Monday.

The air mass begins to moderate some Tuesday with our temps thawing out by Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

