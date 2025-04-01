Wind Advisory Today

***WIND ADVISORY TUESDAY 10 AM UNTIL WEDNESDAY AT 4 AM ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA***

Another cool start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon an increase in cloud coverage along with highs in the mid to low 70s. Gusty south winds return 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strong winds continue overnight.

After about 2 AM Wednesday, a cold front will move in producing strong to severe storms during the early morning hours. The severe window looks to last until around Noon. The severe risk starts first in our northwest counties, then down to our southeastern counties through the mid to late morning hours. All hazards are possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and an elevated tornado risk. The low on Wednesday down to around 60° with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning. Lows around 50° with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Friday. A repeat with lows in the lower 50s and highs around 65°

Plenty of rain to go around on Saturday. Lows in the upper 40s and highs stuck in the mid 50s.

The showers look to wrap up during the early morning on Sunday. Morning lows near 40° and highs in the 50s.

