Widely Scattered Showers Today

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see widely scattered rain showers this morning and in the afternoon today. Drying off this evening with calm north winds, highs in the upper 50s with cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny on Monday and mid 60s, but starting out in the upper 30s.

More showers and thunderstorms move in later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday and then mid 70s on Wednesday.

Upper 70s to the low 80s Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 80° next weekend with possibly some showers in the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --