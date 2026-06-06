Wet Weekend Ahead

Scattered showers and storms will be expected much of Saturday. Some areas might see a break from the rain in the afternoon but much of the area will see rain throughout Saturday.

While organized severe weather is not anticipated, locally heavy rainfall is likely which could lead to a few areas of flooding.

High temperatures will remain relatively comfortable, ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Unsettled weather is expected to linger into Monday, particularly across northeastern portions of the region, with additional showers and thunderstorms possible.

By the start of next week, a strong area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southern Plains, bringing a noticeable increase in heat and humidity while reducing rain chances. Forecast temperatures and moisture levels could push afternoon heat index values to 105 degrees or higher in some locations.

If current trends continue, heat-related advisories may become necessary by the middle of next week as the first significant stretch of summer-like heat arrives across the area.

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