Wet Start to Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — More rain showers increase this morning and then clearing starting during the afternoon. The high reaching 62°. A variable wind direction gusting up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy and dry on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain showers move back in Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

A stronger cold front will move through during the day on Saturday with falling temperatures through the day ending up in the 20s to around freezing during the afternoon. Wind chills by Saturday night will lower to the single digits.

Lows start in the teens Sunday with wind chills in the single digits still and then 30s for highs under a mostly sunny sky.

