Wet Start to the Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Widespread showers and storms will continue through this afternoon for our northern counties before pushing off towards the south. Cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the low 80s. Sunday morning, more rain chances continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mid 90s on Monday and then upper 90s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for isolated showers and storms.

The summer heat returns with limited rain chances by mid-week with highs in the triple digits and breezy south winds.

Morning lows stay in the 70s.

