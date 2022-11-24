Wet start to Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla — Showers and even some embedded thunder have been tracking across Green Country this morning. These will continue to move east and out of Green Country this morning through midday. We won't get rid of the rain chance completely, but any showers will be much more isolated for any Thanksgiving plans you have this afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s for highs.

Tonight we'll see temps cooling into the upper 30s with a few breaks in the clouds. Black Friday shopping plans are looking good as the forecast now looks dry. Highs in the mid 50s can be expected with clouds and a little sunshine too.

The upper level system over New Mexico and west Texas will swing through on Saturday. Widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will be likely. Saturday looks to be a soaker once the rain arrives, but no severe weather expected.

We dry out on Sunday and await the next cold front which arrives on Tuesday. It's still early, but there may be a chance for a few strong storms with the front late Tuesday followed by a significant drop in temps behind it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --