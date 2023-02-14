Wet morning drive; Dry and windy afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella to start Valentine's Day. Rain is moving through, but should clear the region by later this morning and midday. Strong south to southwest winds that develop will remain through the afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight for gusts potentially over 40mph. A very windy afternoon is expect with highs in the low/mid 60s. With clear skies tonight, we'll chill down into the upper 30s.

Another storm system will arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening. As moisture streams north ahead of a cold front, enough instability and moisture may be in place for a few severe storms to develop. We'll all have a chance of storms, but the highest chance for severe storms will be south of I-40 tomorrow evening and night. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

After high temps in the 60s to near 70 tomorrow, we'll turn much colder Thursday and Friday. Outdoor plans will be a go this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday!

