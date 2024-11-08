Wet finish to work week

TULSA, OKLA — We are tracking showers in the area for Friday. There will be some chances during the morning and afternoon with the bulk of the precipitation arriving this evening.

Highs for today struggle in the low to mid-60s.

The rain looks to wrap up around sunrise tomorrow with some clearing and a gorgeous Saturday afternoon! Highs seasonably pleasant in the mid to upper 60s for tomorrow.

A gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lots of sunshine!

A beautiful start to the week with highs staying in the 70s. Perhaps another chance for a few showers and storms arrives in the middle of the week.

