TULSA, Okla. — A wet end to June with isolated to scattered storms continuing through this evening. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures up to 101°. South winds becoming north as a cold front moves in. A few storms this evening could be marginally severe with mainly a wind threat.

Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees with calm north winds. Not nearly as muggy with a pop up storm possible but most will be dry.

Calm south winds return Wednesday with isolated chance for a shower or storm. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 90s. Similar conditions for Thursday.

As of now, 4th of July looks mostly dry for any outdoor activities! Mostly sunny with highs near 93° and feels like temperatures up to 98°. We will keep a 10% for a pop up storm but most will stay dry.

Isolated shower or storm this weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds.

Have a great week ahead!

