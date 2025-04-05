Wet and Chilly Saturday

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SOUTH AND EASTERN PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY***

A wet and gloomy day with showers and storms moving across Green Country. Flooding will be a concern, especially for southeast counties. The bulk of the rain looks to stay focused on this morning before we get a little bit of a break by this afternoon. Spotty showers for some. Afternoon highs only in the upper 40s with north winds 15-35 mph.

More rain will move in tonight through the overnight hours. With colder air moving in, we could see a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning! A light coating on grassy surfaces could be possible IF we see a full changeover. No travel problems are expected. Mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the upper 40s but morning temperatures in the mid 30s!!

A freeze for some expected Monday morning so make sure you bundle up as you head out. The sunshine finally returns with highs in the upper 60s!

We get a nice quite stretch of weather for next week. Warmer temperatures with lots of sunshine!

Have a great weekend!

