Weekend Storm Chances

TULSA, OKLA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area this morning with the greatest coverage north of I-40. A brief break in precipitation with additional hit or miss showers and storms redeveloping for the afternoon and evening.

Highs still manage to climb into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Keep the umbrella with you for tomorrow with another round of scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around again Monday through Wednesday. Lows in the 60s with highs from the low to the mid 80s, with Wednesday being close to 80 degrees.

Models are suggesting lows will be close to 60 Thursday and Friday with highs from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Drier conditions in place.

Have a great weekend!

