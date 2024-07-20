Watch Now
Weekend showers and storms

Below average temperatures continue
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 20, 2024

TULSA, OKLA- — Pleasant temperatures again for Saturday in the mid to upper 80s with a little more cloud coverage throughout the day.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this morning with a greater potential for shower and storms late this evening into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected.

Highs tomorrow will be running a good 10 degrees below average in the mid 80s!

Highs in the 80s are expected to start next week with low 90s by the end of the week. As of now, storm chances don't look particularly high, but the chance may be higher on Wednesday.

