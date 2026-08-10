Week Long Triple Digits

***HEAT ADVISORIES IN PLACE FOR MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON TILL 8 PM TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES UP TO 109°***

TULSA, OKLA — Temps will stay high today with temps in the triple digits. Heat indices expected to get close to 110° in some areas. Lows tonight getting into the low 80s.

Expecting our first week this summer with 100°+ for an entire week. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with heat indices close to 110° everyday.

A small chance for showers by the end of the week but looking dry for the entire week. Make sure to practice heat safety and stay hydrated. Avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the afternoon.

Drought continues to expand in our region, with moderate drought showing up across the western side of our viewing area. Spots of extreme to exceptional drought in western Oklahoma and north Texas.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

