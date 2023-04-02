Warming Up through Early Week

TULSA, OKLA- — Sunny start to Sunday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Daytime highs warm into the mid-70s with an isolated chance of showers and storms mainly south of Tulsa.

There's a window of elevated fire weather concerns for areas north of I-44 this afternoon and evening with south winds gusting upward of 35 mph.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected for tomorrow with highs temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-80s.

Fire weather will once again be a concern, generally west of HWY 75 with another slight chance for isolated storms developing along an approaching dry line during the second half of the day.

At this time, it appears much of the area will remain capped, however any storms that are able to develop would likely be severe with the threat for large hail. Tuesday still remains the biggest weather concerns as another strong upper level storm system shifts into the plains.

Highs return to the mid-80s on Tuesday as well and turning windy. Gusts up to at least 40 mph out of the south. Expect cooler and mainly dry weather Wednesday and lasting through the remainder of the work week.

