Warming Up This Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A ridge of high pressure builds over us through the weekend and into early next week, we'll keep hot temps, lots of sunshine, and a gusty south to southwest breeze going.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen with really no chance for rain showers until maybe later next week. Those chances look pretty slim at this time.

We'll be close to record high temperatures Monday through Wednesday as highs climb closer to 100°. Morning lows mainly in the 70s.

