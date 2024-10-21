Warming Up Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — A quiet start to the day but expect gusty south winds this afternoon. Highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few showers and storms by tonight and overnight but not everyone will see rain.

Upper 50s to low 60s to start off Tuesday but we really warm up in the afternoon. We could set a new record high for Tulsa with a forecast high of 90°. The current record is 88° set in 1963.

Lows cool back to the mid to the upper 50s mid to late week. Highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, then low 80s on Friday. Chance for a few more showers later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

As of now, next weekend will feature mid to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows in the 50s.

Have a great week ahead!

