Warming Up Monday

TULSA, Okla. — We will continue to dry out for Monday along with clearing skies. By the afternoon, highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and calm northwest winds.

Overnight lows in the low 60s and staying dry Tuesday. Lots of sunshine with southwest winds 5-15 mph and highs in the upper 80s.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with our next system. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 80s.

Over Father's Day weekend, we could still see some showers and t-storms on Saturday and then Sunday only a slight chance. Morning lows in the upper 60s to around 70° with the afternoons jumping to the mid/upper 80s.

