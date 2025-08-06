Warming Up for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — We have some light smoke over the state due to wildfires in Canada and out across the western U.S.

A breezier day than the last few with periodic southerly gusts upward of 25 mph. Mostly sunny with a few clouds during the late afternoon. Highs today will be trending warmer in the mid-90s, which is seasonably hot for this time of the year.

Mostly clear this evening with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat headlines look likely with feels like temps around 105 degrees.

Sunshine continues on Friday with the morning starting out in the upper 70s and highs upper 90s! Heat index up to 108°.

Over the weekend, mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Slight chance for a few showers.

