Warming Up for Mother's Day

TULSA, OKLA- — A few clouds early this morning with more sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs for Mother's Day near 90 degrees with breezy south winds and periodic gusts upward of 35 to 40 mph.

Very mild conditions on tap for tonight, with lows generally in the lower 70s.

This early season heat wave will continue into the upcoming work week with heat index values approaching 100 degrees by Monday.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors to avoid any heat stress!

Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s, however, the heat index will be around 100° during the afternoon. Gusty south winds continue.

Turning partly cloudy the rest of the week with highs still trending in the 90s and gusty south winds.

Next chance for showers and storms look to arrive next weekend.

