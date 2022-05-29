Warming Up and Remaining Windy

TULSA, OKLA- — A few spotty showers and non-severe storms this morning with any activity coming to an end by midday. Once this clears out, expect a mostly sunny and toasty Sunday!

Today will probably be the warmest day of this forecast with highs near or slightly above 90 in the typical warm spots.

Another very windy day is on tap, with brief and sporadic gusts to near 40 mph expected across NE OK today through tomorrow morning.

Partly cloudy on Memorial Day and 88°. South gusts still up to 40 mph.

An increasing chance for showers and storms by Tuesday evening as a cold front moves in. Some of the activity could be strong to severe.

Highs cool to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with more showers around.

Up to 80° on Friday and mid to upper 80s next weekend.

