Warming Trend through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Friday looks fantastic with calmer winds and lots of sunshine. Highs will trend warmer in the lower 70s.

Overnight lows return to the 40s.

Southerly winds will increase again tomorrow as a strong storm system approaches the region. However, returning moisture will keep humidity levels higher, which should limit the fire weather threat during that period. Highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

A strong cold front are expected to move across the region on Sunday. Ahead of the front, moisture and atmospheric lift could bring a narrow band of storms early Sunday afternoon, especially east of HWY 69.

There is a limited risk of severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary concern near the OK/AR line. We'll need to monitor in case the front is slower to clear eastern Oklahoma.

Once the cold front passes, winds will rapidly shift to the north and northwest and strengthen significantly. Current projections show widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the region. These strong winds combined with falling humidity could again create conditions favorable for wildfire spread, even as colder air moves in.

Highs Sunday in the 60s before tumbling into the 50s and 40s by late afternoon, and eventually into the 20s overnight into Monday morning!

Not as strong as Sunday, but gusty north to northwest winds will continue Monday, keeping conditions chilly and breezy.

The week will start out cold, but finish warm! Highs will return to the 60s on Tuesday, 70s on Wednesday, and 80s for Thursday!

