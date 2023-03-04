Warming Trend this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A nice weekend is underway with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon and then warming into the mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon!

Lots of sun expected for both days with south winds increasing for tomorrow.

This early taste of Spring will continue into Monday with highs returning to the 70s.

A shallow cool front will drop south into the region Monday into Tuesday, so Monday will be the last warm day before we have a stretch of below average temps next week.

We'll also have multiple rounds of showers and storms starting Tuesday through Friday with pockets of locally heavy rainfall possible.

