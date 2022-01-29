Warming Trend Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny for your Saturday with the high up to 65°. SW winds 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs around 60°.

The high reaching 68° on Monday along with mostly sunny conditions.

An increasing chance of rain showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking at dropping temperatures on Wednesday along with more moisture moving in. There could first be rain, then a mix of sleet/freezing rain, and then snow around the area with accumulations. Please make sure to check back with us as the forecast will continue to change over the next several days.

Have a great weekend!

