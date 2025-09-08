Warming Trend Mid To Late This Week

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this Monday morning with temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs climb into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower possible tonight and will continue overnight.

A few isolated showers early Tuesday morning, mainly areas north of I-44. The rest of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the low 80s.

A warming trend expected with highs Wednesday in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies and calm south wind.

Afternoon highs return in the low 90s starting Thursday and continues through the weekend. Conditions look dry with light south winds.

Have a great week ahead!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

