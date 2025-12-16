Warming Trend Continues Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — A cold start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies with south winds 10-15 mph. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows Wednesday in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 60°, a nice afternoon in store!

A front will move through early Thursday with few showers possible. Coverage will be limited. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies with gusty northwest winds 15-25 mph.

Behind the front, temperatures Friday morning below freezing. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds.

The start of the weekend looks great with Saturday morning in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs jump to in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees! Mostly sunny skies then another front moves through the area.

Behind the front, Sunday morning in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

