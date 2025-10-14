Warming Back Up This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Increasing sunshine Tuesday with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s. Calm southerly winds and remaining dry.

Similar conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Highs above average in the upper 80s with and lows in the mid to low 60s.

On Friday, mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a storm developing by the evening. Mainly across northwest portions of the region. Lows in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances will likely increase across northeast Oklahoma during the overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will be monitoring, but some severe weather may be possible. By Saturday afternoon and evening the threat for storms and severe weather may shift east and southeast of Tulsa. Keep in mind, the timing and placement may need to be adjusted since we are still several days away.

Behind the front on Sunday, back to sunny skies with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the 70s. A beautiful finish to the upcoming weekend!

