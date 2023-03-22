Warmest day of the year so far

TULSA, Okla — Wednesday may end up the warmest of the year so far with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon! Outdoor plans are a go! Winds will be gusty out of the south to southwest at 15-25 mph. Lows tonight will remain mild...holding in the low/mid 60s into tomorrow morning.

Highs Thursday will reach the mid 70s ahead of a cold front that will slowly be moving southward tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and behind the front tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night into Friday morning.

There will be potential for a few strong to severe storms with a damaging wind and large hail threat. The tornado threat looks very low, but not zero. Locally heavy rain may lead to some flooding concerns as well. We should dry out Friday afternoon as drier air settles in.

After a warm couple of days, cooler temps arrive for Friday (50s) and into the weekend (60s). We may see a few showers overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, but any rain looks light.

