Warmer with Rain and Storm Chances

TULSA, OKLA — After several rounds of rain, areas of patchy fog may develop this morning. The fog is most likely in locations that received the heaviest rainfall with improvements by mid to late morning.

Rainfall is expected to be less widespread today compared to recent days, but scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible throughout the day and into the evening hours.

A few storms could become strong, especially during the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, isolated storms may produce strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Localized flooding could also occur in areas that receive repeated rounds of rain.

Today will also feature more sunshine than recent days, helping temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures will remain warm and humid, generally staying in the upper 60s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may be ongoing Saturday morning. Much of Saturday afternoon is expected to remain dry, but conditions could change later in the day.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop farther west Saturday afternoon before moving eastward. If these storms hold together as they approach eastern Oklahoma Saturday evening, they could bring large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

A warming trend is expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s for both Sunday and Monday with feels like temps in the upper 90s!

Rain chances will decrease Sunday and most of Monday before returning to the area Monday night.

Increased cloud cover and rainfall could help bring temperatures back closer to normal levels next week.

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