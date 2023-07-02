Warmer with Lower Humidity Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Despite warmer weather today with highs around 91 degrees, lower humidity will help keep our feels like temps away from the triple digits this afternoon. Mostly sunny with a light northerly breeze.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible to areas south of I-40 late this afternoon, but will not impact any firework plans this evening.

Overnight lows around 70 degrees.

The pattern will remain fairly active for the upcoming week with daily chances for some isolated showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Peak coverage should be during the afternoon on Monday and again on Independence Day Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid 90s for highs through Wednesday. A stronger front looks to move through Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing increasing rain/storm chances to close out the work week, along with below normal temperatures.

