Warmer With Gusty Winds Monday

*** WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 1 PM FOR AREAS NORTH OF I-40 ***

A warm Monday ahead with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Sunny skies with south winds gusting up to 45 mph for some. Limited fire weather for some as well. A cold front will move in through the evening which will drop temperatures for Tuesday.

Waking up Tuesday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs in the low 70s with sunny skies and northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with an increasing chance for some showers and t-storms. Lows in the low 50s and highs around 70°.

More showers and storms on Friday along with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the upper 50s and then highs in the upper 60s.

On Saturday, chance for some morning rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy with maybe a bit of clearing later in the day.

Have a great week ahead!

