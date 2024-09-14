Warmer Weekend Weather

TULSA, OKLA — Hot and slightly humid weather will be the theme this weekend with highs for both Saturday and Sunday around 90°.
Next week will be more of the same with above average temperatures and dry conditions for much of the week. Just isolated chances for maybe a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.
A better chance for more widespread rain and storms may arrive with a cold front during next weekend.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter