Warmer Weekend Weather

Better Rain Chances Return Next Week
TULSA, OKLA — Hot and slightly humid weather will be the theme this weekend with highs for both Saturday and Sunday around 90°.

Next week will be more of the same with above average temperatures and dry conditions for much of the week. Just isolated chances for maybe a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.

A better chance for more widespread rain and storms may arrive with a cold front during next weekend.

