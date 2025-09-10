Warmer Wednesday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Another nice start to the day this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. We begin to warm up this afternoon in the upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. A few showers possible this afternoon, mainly to our north.

Fall-like temperatures take a break as the summer heat returns.

Starting Thursday, afternoon highs climb back in the low 90s with lots of sunshine. Expected a nice southerly breeze and dry weather. Similar conditions for Friday.

This weekend looks great for any outdoor activities! Staying mostly dry with lots of sunshine. Breezy south winds and highs in the mid to low 90s.

As of now, highs in the 90s last through parts of next week. Very limited rain chances as well.

