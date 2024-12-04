Warmer Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly to partly sunny with warmer temperatures in the lower 60s. SW winds, then turning NW in the afternoon 5-15 mph as a dry cold front works in.

Behind the front Thursday morning, lows will be chilly in the upper 20s. We'll stay mostly sunny for tomorrow, but keep the coat handy with highs in the mid to lower 40s.

Low 20s for Friday morning, then upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies.

Near freezing Saturday morning, then highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny again.

More clouds on Sunday as a system grazes us. Chance for maybe a few rain showers. Lows in the low 40s, then highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

