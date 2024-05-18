Warmer weather this weekend

***AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY FOR TULSA, OSAGE, CREEK, ROGERS AND WAGONER COUNTIES***

We will be warming up for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Calm winds for today with breezier conditions tomorrow.

A weather system will pass north of the area Sunday evening with a few showers and storms possible.

The warmth will stay with us to start next week with the latest data now bringing a cold front in by midweek. As the cold front moves in, a few storms will be possible by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Severe weather will be possible.

We'll keep a lingering storm chance in the forecast to finish the week and into Memorial Day Weekend as a few upper level disturbances move through. Expect us to fine tune the timing of these chances as we go into next week.

