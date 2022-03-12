Warmer Weather Returns

TULSA, Okla. — A much warmer day expected this afternoon. Sunny skies, south winds and highs in the upper 40s, low 50s.

Overnight lows in the mid 30s under clear skies.

Tomorrow strong south winds return, gusting up to 30-35 mph with highs in the upper 60s. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect early afternoon to mid evening.

Moisture returns Monday as we track our next chance to see showers and thunderstorms. This will mainly start later in the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, breezy and warmer in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Next round of showers and thunderstorms return Thursday into Friday.

