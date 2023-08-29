Warmer Tuesday; Heat returns Labor Day Weekend

TULSA, Okla — After another amazing start this morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Rain chances are not high, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle this afternoon and evening as a weak frontal boundary moves in. Keep your outdoor plans. Most of us will remain dry all the way into Labor Day Weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm up as we finish the week. Close to 90 Wednesday, Low 90s for Thursday, and mid 90s on Friday. With a ridge of high pressure overheard, Labor Day plans look hot with highs in the mid/upper 90s…getting close to 100 in a few spots on Sunday!

Latest data hints moisture will increase over the region next week with a low chance of pop-up storms after Labor Day.

